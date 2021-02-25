Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) were down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 762,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 476,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

