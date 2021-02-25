Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.