Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

