Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,869. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.