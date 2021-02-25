Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.18. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

