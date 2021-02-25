Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. Harsco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

