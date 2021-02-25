Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 4,478 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,377 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

SPLK traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average is $186.25. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

