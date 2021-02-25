Hartline Investment Corp Buys 32,516 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 2.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Sunrun worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 58,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,935. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

