Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after acquiring an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $114,458,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.25. 11,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,787. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

