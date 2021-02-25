Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 20,000 NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 6,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

