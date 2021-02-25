Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Harvey Norman stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

