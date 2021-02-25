Hathor Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Hathor has a total market cap of $153.31 million and $3.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00506343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00067288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00058576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00476897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070890 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

