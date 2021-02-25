Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 25th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HVT.A stock remained flat at $$37.05 on Thursday. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $674.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

