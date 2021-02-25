Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HVT opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.