Head-To-Head Analysis: LINE (NYSE:LN) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

LINE (NYSE:LN) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LINE and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE -15.54% -26.95% -8.13% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINE and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE $2.12 billion 5.91 -$431.37 million ($1.82) -28.56 Chindata Group $120.74 million 65.10 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LINE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of LINE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LINE and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.25%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than LINE.

Summary

Chindata Group beats LINE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LINE Company Profile

LINE Corp. engages in the mobile communication business. It operates through the Core and Strategy segments. The Core segment handles advertising, communication, and content business. The Strategy segment includes FinTech services such as Line Pay. It also deals with artificial intelligence and e-commerce. The company was founded on September 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

