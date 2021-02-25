Head to Head Comparison: Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore International Group and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.77 billion 1.79 $152.30 million N/A N/A RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility & Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore International Group and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore International Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential downside of 24.40%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 8.63% 47.96% 10.08% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atkore International Group beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

