Head to Head Comparison: Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) & Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wanderport alerts:

This table compares Wanderport and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $859.10 million 0.44 -$121.97 million N/A N/A

Wanderport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Wanderport has a beta of -2.44, indicating that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -0.42% N/A -0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wanderport and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 1 0 2.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential downside of 13.70%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Wanderport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats Wanderport on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wanderport Company Profile

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment. This segments also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, it offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering contracts, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. The SPIG segment offers air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Wanderport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanderport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.