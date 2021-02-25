Head-To-Head Contrast: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GasLog Partners and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.45 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.88 Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.22 $16.97 million $1.62 5.77

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Partners. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GasLog Partners and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

GasLog Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -23.09% 13.38% 3.40% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

