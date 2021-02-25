HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.30

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

