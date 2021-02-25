Hedget 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $7.72 or 0.00015502 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedget has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00495285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00080834 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.00467998 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

