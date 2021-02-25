HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.86 ($78.66).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €67.60 ($79.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.87. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.