Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

HSII opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

