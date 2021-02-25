Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $733.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.