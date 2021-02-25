HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €71.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HFG stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €65.05 ($76.53). The company had a trading volume of 806,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of €69.40 and a 200 day moving average of €53.58.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

