Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

HSIC stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

