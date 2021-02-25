Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $109,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

