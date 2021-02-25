Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.