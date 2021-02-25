Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA stock opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

