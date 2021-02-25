Heska’s (HSKA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $230.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $207.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

