HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.16. 5,123,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,765,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

