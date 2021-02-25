High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to $14.50 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS HLNFF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 16,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

