Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) shares traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 765,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 234,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

