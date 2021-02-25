Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Gap Down to $2,417.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,417 ($31.58), but opened at GBX 2,299 ($30.04). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,291 ($29.93), with a volume of 610,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,454.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,521.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.