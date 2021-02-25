HireQuest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HQI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

