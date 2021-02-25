Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.54 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $94.54 million and $28.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,587,969 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.