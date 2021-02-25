HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 2,108,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

