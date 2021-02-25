Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMPT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of HMPT opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

