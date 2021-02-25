Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

HMPT stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

