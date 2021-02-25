Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,282 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.19. 88,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

