Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.