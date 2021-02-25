Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRZN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.