Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,390. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

