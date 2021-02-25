HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.05 ($7.26). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 405.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s payout ratio is -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

