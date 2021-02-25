HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.61) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 405.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.05 ($7.26). The firm has a market cap of £87.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.