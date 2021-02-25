HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,080,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

