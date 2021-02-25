Hubbell (HUBB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/18/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/11/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $177.99 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Hubbell Incorporated alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.