Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is GMT Capital Corp’s Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,070,928 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals accounts for about 20.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 15.42% of Hudbay Minerals worth $281,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 131,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

