Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 1,886,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,272,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $439,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

