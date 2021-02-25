Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM traded down C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -17.74.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.