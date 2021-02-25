Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 9,282,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,980,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

